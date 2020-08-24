Delta lays out plans to restart more international flights

For this fall, Delta is still seeking approval to resume flights from Atlanta to Lagos and Johannesburg. It will continue to operate flights from Atlanta to Paris, Amsterdam, London, Frankfurt and Munich.

Starting March 28, 2021, Delta said it will resume flights from Atlanta to Barcelona, Dublin, Rome, Madrid and Stuttgart.

Delta has not announced plans to resume flights from Atlanta to Shanghai, and is instead operating flights to China from other hubs in Detroit and Seattle. The airline is using Seattle as a key trans-Pacific gateway and has opened a new international arrivals facility there. Next summer, Delta said it plans to operate daily flights to Shanghai from Detroit, Seattle and Los Angeles.

The Atlanta-Shanghai route failed to attract enough passengers for years, even before the coronavirus pandemic.

Delta also has a smaller fleet, after retiring dozens of planes including its Boeing 777s. For long-haul international flying, it will depend on Airbus A350s, A330s and Boeing 767s.

The airline warned that its schedule “remains subject to change due to the evolving nature of COVID-19, customer demand, government travel regulations and federal health guidelines.”