Breaking: Fulton judge rules that election certification is mandatory in Georgia
Business

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting

It will take years for the airline to roll out the new cabin design across its entire fleet
Delta Air Lines is revamping seats in Comfort+ and economy class with seats in darker colors. On widebody aircraft, the seats will have memory foam cushions. Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta Air Lines is revamping seats in Comfort+ and economy class with seats in darker colors. On widebody aircraft, the seats will have memory foam cushions. Source: Delta
By
31 minutes ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it is revamping the interiors of aircraft cabins across its fleet with new colors and lighting.

It will include mood lighting for different phases of the flight and new seats with darker colors and memory foam cushions in Comfort+ and economy seats on wide-body jets.

The interior flourishes are an attempt by Delta to ease some of the frustration and congestion that many people experience when they travel.

ExploreDelta to offer more Atlanta flight capacity in 2025 than before the pandemic

During boarding, the lighting will be “warm and inviting,” while mealtime lighting will feel “more like you’re at a candlelit dinner,” Delta’s vice president of customer experience design, Mauricio Parise, said in a written statement. As the lights dim for sleep, it’s intended to be similar to a “sunset glow.”

The new cabin design will first be seen on Delta’s Boeing 757 jets later this fall, then on Delta’s Airbus A350 wide-body jets on long international routes, the airline announced Tuesday.

Delta said it is embarking on the cabin refresh ahead of its 100th anniversary next year, but it will take years for the airline to roll out the new cabin design across its entire fleet.

The new design is aimed at creating “an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations,” according to Parise.

Delta Air Lines is revamping seats in first class and Premium Select with memory foam cushions under new seat covers in new colors. Courtesy of Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

icon to expand image

Credit: Source: Delta

As part of the revamp, lavatories will also have brighter walls and an “accent wall.”

Delta’s different classes of seating will be more clearly marked, ranging from Delta One business class to the main cabin.

Premium cabins will also get a refresh, including new seats and headrests in Delta One business class and memory foam cushions in first class and Premium Select seats.

In Delta One business class, Delta is putting in new seats with a fabric it says "better regulates temperature." Courtesy of Delta

Credit: Source: Delta

icon to expand image

Credit: Source: Delta

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Delta's Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Here’s how Delta performed in the third quarter, CrowdStrike outage and all
Placeholder Image

Credit: Olivia Wakim

Che Butter Jonez opens in a new location in LaVista Park
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ariel Hart

Metro Atlanta the scene for a ‘counterculture’ convention for vapes and more
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Mall of Georgia

Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration
Fourth Ward developer envisions 2 more apartment towers near Beltline
TV show puts metro Atlanta Black beauty founders in the spotlight
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids