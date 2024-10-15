Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines said it is revamping the interiors of aircraft cabins across its fleet with new colors and lighting.
It will include mood lighting for different phases of the flight and new seats with darker colors and memory foam cushions in Comfort+ and economy seats on wide-body jets.
The interior flourishes are an attempt by Delta to ease some of the frustration and congestion that many people experience when they travel.
During boarding, the lighting will be “warm and inviting,” while mealtime lighting will feel “more like you’re at a candlelit dinner,” Delta’s vice president of customer experience design, Mauricio Parise, said in a written statement. As the lights dim for sleep, it’s intended to be similar to a “sunset glow.”
The new cabin design will first be seen on Delta’s Boeing 757 jets later this fall, then on Delta’s Airbus A350 wide-body jets on long international routes, the airline announced Tuesday.
Delta said it is embarking on the cabin refresh ahead of its 100th anniversary next year, but it will take years for the airline to roll out the new cabin design across its entire fleet.
The new design is aimed at creating “an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations,” according to Parise.
As part of the revamp, lavatories will also have brighter walls and an “accent wall.”
Delta’s different classes of seating will be more clearly marked, ranging from Delta One business class to the main cabin.
Premium cabins will also get a refresh, including new seats and headrests in Delta One business class and memory foam cushions in first class and Premium Select seats.
