Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting

Explore Delta to offer more Atlanta flight capacity in 2025 than before the pandemic

During boarding, the lighting will be “warm and inviting,” while mealtime lighting will feel “more like you’re at a candlelit dinner,” Delta’s vice president of customer experience design, Mauricio Parise, said in a written statement. As the lights dim for sleep, it’s intended to be similar to a “sunset glow.”

The new cabin design will first be seen on Delta’s Boeing 757 jets later this fall, then on Delta’s Airbus A350 wide-body jets on long international routes, the airline announced Tuesday.

Delta said it is embarking on the cabin refresh ahead of its 100th anniversary next year, but it will take years for the airline to roll out the new cabin design across its entire fleet.

The new design is aimed at creating “an atmosphere that feels fresh, elevated and timeless while reflecting our customers’ evolving tastes and expectations,” according to Parise.

Credit: Source: Delta Credit: Source: Delta

As part of the revamp, lavatories will also have brighter walls and an “accent wall.”

Delta’s different classes of seating will be more clearly marked, ranging from Delta One business class to the main cabin.

Premium cabins will also get a refresh, including new seats and headrests in Delta One business class and memory foam cushions in first class and Premium Select seats.