Delta hires new finance chief from General Electric

Delta is still dealing with the effects of the coronavirus as it tries to rebuild its business after air travel plunged. CEO Ed Bastian took a pay cut last year after the airline lost a record $12.4 billion in 2020. Many workers took cuts in hours and total pay of about 25%.

Travel has rebounded, however. About 1.73 million people passed through U.S. airports on Thursday, according to Transportation Security Administration figures. That’s up from about 318,000 passengers a year earlier, though down from about 2.67 million on May 20, 2019.

The airline announced this month that it will require new employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19, though existing workers won’t be forced to get a vaccine.