Delta Flight Museum reopens

The Delta Flight Museum, which closed last year because of the pandemic, has reopened.
Delta had converted the museum, located on its headquarters campus next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, to a makeshift reservations call center to allow for more social distancing between agents.
Credit: Ben Gray
A mass COVD-19 vaccination site set up by the state was operated for several months in the museum’s parking lot, while there is a smaller vaccination site inside.
The museum, which reopened July 1, will operate Thursdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its 747 plane will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to its website. Masks are required inside.
Museum officials also hope to open on Mondays and Tuesdays starting later this summer. Group reservations are on hold until the museum returns to its normal schedule, but the museum is booking meetings and events.
