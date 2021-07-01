ajc logo
Delta Flight Museum reopens

Cars line up at the Delta Air Museum when it was one of the four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, Monday morning, February 22, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Cars line up at the Delta Air Museum when it was one of the four mass COVID-19 vaccination sites, Monday morning, February 22, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta Airport Blog
By Kelly Yamanouchi, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The Delta Flight Museum, which closed last year because of the pandemic, has reopened.

Delta had converted the museum, located on its headquarters campus next to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, to a makeshift reservations call center to allow for more social distancing between agents.

A car pulls into the mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside of the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2021. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A car pulls into the mass COVID-19 vaccination site outside of the Delta Flight Museum in Hapeville on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2021. Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A mass COVD-19 vaccination site set up by the state was operated for several months in the museum’s parking lot, while there is a smaller vaccination site inside.

The museum, which reopened July 1, will operate Thursdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its 747 plane will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to its website. Masks are required inside.

Museum officials also hope to open on Mondays and Tuesdays starting later this summer. Group reservations are on hold until the museum returns to its normal schedule, but the museum is booking meetings and events.

About the Author

ajc.com

Kelly Yamanouchi
Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, ranked for years as the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for more than 15 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

