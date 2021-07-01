Delta Flight Museum reopens

A mass COVD-19 vaccination site set up by the state was operated for several months in the museum’s parking lot, while there is a smaller vaccination site inside.

The museum, which reopened July 1, will operate Thursdays through Sundays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and its 747 plane will be open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to its website. Masks are required inside.