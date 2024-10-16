Delta extends suspension of Israel flights through March

The airline said affected customers would receive notifications via the Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Delta said it is “continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed.”

“As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount. Customers should be prepared for possible adjustments to Delta’s TLV flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis,” Delta said.

Delta also extended a travel waiver for customers with flights booked to or from Tel Aviv through March 31, to allow flexibility for rebookings.

The U.S. State Department has a travel advisory recommending people do not travel to northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, and to not travel to Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict.