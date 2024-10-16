Business

Delta extends suspension of Israel flights through March

The airline’s service to Tel Aviv is now suspended through March 31.
Israeli Defense Forces soldiers work on their tank near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Israeli Defense Forces soldiers work on their tank near the Israel-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024. (Tsafrir Abayov/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines has further extended its suspension of flights to Israel.

Delta said it would pause its flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 31, 2025, “due to ongoing conflict in the region.” The airline previously had Israel flights suspended through Dec. 31.

The extension comes as The Associated Press reports that Israeli strikes have continued in the southern Gaza Strip and after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike in a southern suburb of Beirut late last month.

The airline said affected customers would receive notifications via the Delta app and contact information listed in their reservation.

Delta said it is “continuously monitoring the evolving security environment and assessing our operations based on security guidance and intelligence reports and will communicate any updates as needed.”

“As always, the safety of customers and crew remains paramount. Customers should be prepared for possible adjustments to Delta’s TLV flight schedule, including additional cancellations on a rolling basis,” Delta said.

Delta also extended a travel waiver for customers with flights booked to or from Tel Aviv through March 31, to allow flexibility for rebookings.

The U.S. State Department has a travel advisory recommending people do not travel to northern Israel within 2.5 miles of the Lebanese and Syrian borders due to rising tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, and to not travel to Gaza due to terrorism and armed conflict.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US will send a missile defense system and troops to run it to Israel to aid defense...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Delta's Q3 profit fell below $1 billion after global tech outage led to thousands of...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Turkey's navy starts to evacuate its citizens from Beirut as Israel battles Hezbollah
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Israel assures US it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

SK Battery agrees to pay $31M to settle Georgia recycling center fire case
Georgia’s data center campuses keep getting larger as more join the fray
Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Source: Delta

Delta is revamping its aircraft cabins with new seat colors, mood lighting
Georgia Tech-Georgia football game changing venues for 2025 matchup
Mall of Georgia turns 25, plans big celebration