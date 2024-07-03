Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food

Customers have been booked on alternate flights out of JFK today and were offered hotel rooms, the Delta spokesperson said. Delta’s Food Safety team contacted its food suppliers to investigate the incident.

One passenger posting to social media said the meal option containing chicken was the culprit.

This is the second time in about five months that a Delta flight between the US and Amsterdam has been disrupted by something rotten onboard the cabin.

A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit returned to Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands’ capital city in February after maggots fell from an overhead bin, reportedly from rotten fish brought aboard by a passenger.

In February, Fox 2 Detroit quoted a passenger, Philip Schotte, saying the maggots fell on a woman who “was freaking out.”

”She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots,” said Schotte, who cited rotten fish in a carry-on bag as the source of the maggots, according to the Fox 2 Detroit report.

Delta apologized to customers on the February flight, who received compensation for the disruption. The airline called the cause “an improperly packed carry-on bag.”