Delta Detroit-to-Amsterdam flight diverts to JFK over spoiled food

A dozen passengers were evaluated by medical professionals when the plane landed but none went to a hospital
With the Atlanta skyline in the background, a Delta airplane lands at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Sept. 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By
1 hour ago

A red-eye Delta Air Lines flight from Detroit to Amsterdam had to make an emergency landing early Wednesday after serving spoiled food on board.

Medical personnel met passengers on Flight 136 after it diverted to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, according to a Delta spokesperson. Flight crew landed the plane at 4 a.m. after discovering parts of the in-flight meal service were spoiled.

About 280 passengers were on board the flight, which was leaving from the Detroit Metro Airport. It is unclear how many consumed the questionable food. USA Today reported a dozen passengers were evaluated by medical professionals upon landing but did not go to the hospital.

Customers have been booked on alternate flights out of JFK today and were offered hotel rooms, the Delta spokesperson said. Delta’s Food Safety team contacted its food suppliers to investigate the incident.

One passenger posting to social media said the meal option containing chicken was the culprit.

This is the second time in about five months that a Delta flight between the US and Amsterdam has been disrupted by something rotten onboard the cabin.

A Delta flight from Amsterdam to Detroit returned to Schiphol Airport in the Netherlands’ capital city in February after maggots fell from an overhead bin, reportedly from rotten fish brought aboard by a passenger.

In February, Fox 2 Detroit quoted a passenger, Philip Schotte, saying the maggots fell on a woman who “was freaking out.”

”She was just trying to kind of fight off these maggots,” said Schotte, who cited rotten fish in a carry-on bag as the source of the maggots, according to the Fox 2 Detroit report.

Delta apologized to customers on the February flight, who received compensation for the disruption. The airline called the cause “an improperly packed carry-on bag.”

