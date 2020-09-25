Delta to retire Boeing 717s, some 767s by end of 2025

The Atlanta-based airline outlined the revised plans in a regulatory filing Friday announcing the completion of $9 billion in financing, including a $6 billion debt offering backed by its SkyMiles frequent flier program and a $3 billion loan. The debt deal was increased from a previously planned $6.5 billion.

Delta said it will retire its 110-seat Boeing 717s and the rest of its 226-seat Boeing 767-300ER jets by December 2025.