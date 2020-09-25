Delta to retire Boeing 717s, some 767s by end of 2025

Delta Air Lines said it will retire more jets earlier than planned as it cuts costs amid weakened travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Atlanta-based airline outlined the revised plans in a regulatory filing Friday announcing the completion of $9 billion in financing, including a $6 billion debt offering backed by its SkyMiles frequent flier program and a $3 billion loan. The debt deal was increased from a previously planned $6.5 billion.
Delta said it will retire its 110-seat Boeing 717s and the rest of its 226-seat Boeing 767-300ER jets by December 2025.
The airline also plans to retire its 50-seat CRJ-200 regional jets by December 2023.
It plans to record $2 billion to $2.5 billion in non-cash charges related to the jets.
“Delta may continue to consider further opportunities for early aircraft retirements in an effort to modernize and simplify its fleet,” the company said in the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Delta also has been in talks to delay deliveries of Airbus jets, Bloomberg News reported this week.
The company already retired its MD-88 and MD-90 fleets in June, and is retiring its fleet of Boeing 777s this year.