The labor union representing behind-the-scenes crews on film and television productions in Georgia and several other states has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that, if approved by members, will avert a feared strike.
The contract, called the Area Standards Agreement, includes improvements in wages, living allowances and health and retirement benefits, along with guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence, among other provisions. The contract still has to be approved by a ratification vote, which will be held at a forthcoming date, according to a news release from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).
The news comes two days after both parties reached a deal on another contract, called the Basic Agreement, which covers about 50,000 members across West Coast local chapters. The Area Standards Agreement announced Thursday night covers 23 locals across the nation in Georgia, Louisiana and other several states with IATSE chapters and their 20,000 members.
If approved, the deal would bring an end to fears of production shutting down worldwide and further devastating an industry still recovering from last year’s writers and actors strikes.
IATSE represents more than 150,000 behind-the-scenes entertainment workers throughout the U.S. and Canada, from set decorators to animators. Several IATSE chapters have jurisdiction in Atlanta, each with their own bylaws and officers, including Locals 479, 600 and 161.
IATSE began negotiating the Area Standards Agreement on May 20. Some of the union’s key priorities were to raise wages, regulate the use of AI, implement harsher penalties for 12-hour-plus workdays and expand sick leave.
Pending ratification, it’s possible the new deal will jump-start production in Georgia, which has lagged over the last several months as studios and streamers braced for the possibility of a strike. Plus, many have cut back their output of original content after posting losses.
Even so, it may take several months before production returns to a normal pace.
One contract still hangs in the balance — the AMPTP’s agreement with the Teamsters, which expires on July 31. The two parties returned to the negotiating table Monday.
