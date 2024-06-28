The labor union representing behind-the-scenes crews on film and television productions in Georgia and several other states has reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) that, if approved by members, will avert a feared strike.

The contract, called the Area Standards Agreement, includes improvements in wages, living allowances and health and retirement benefits, along with guardrails around the use of artificial intelligence, among other provisions. The contract still has to be approved by a ratification vote, which will be held at a forthcoming date, according to a news release from the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE).

The news comes two days after both parties reached a deal on another contract, called the Basic Agreement, which covers about 50,000 members across West Coast local chapters. The Area Standards Agreement announced Thursday night covers 23 locals across the nation in Georgia, Louisiana and other several states with IATSE chapters and their 20,000 members.