TV, film crew strike appears to be be averted as tentative deal is struck

Georgia film and TV crews are waking up Wednesday to some possible good news: IATSE, which represents most TV and film crew members, released a statement at about midnight stating that a tentative contract deal has been struck with AMPTP, the group representing major media companies.

The IATSE unions representing workers outside the West Coast, including the local union 479 based in Atlanta, are still negotiating a separate deal, but The Wrap, an industry publication, said its sources expect that contract to be resolved soon. In all, IATSE represents more than 150,000 workers in North America including stagehands, wardrobe attendants, makeup artists and animators.

In a memo to IATSE members, some of the gains were summarized, including wage increases of 7% in the first year of the contract, followed by 4% and 3.5% in subsequent years. If a production goes beyond 15 hours, pay triples. There are also protections regarding artificial intelligence.