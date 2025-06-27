'Rust' crew settles lawsuit against film producers and Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A settlement has been reached in the civil lawsuit alleging negligence in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western movie “Rust”, according to court documents released Friday.
The lawsuit was brought by three “Rust” crew members seeking compensation for emotional distress from producers of “Rust," including Alec Baldwin as co-producer and lead actor.
The civil suit accused producers of failing to follow industry safety rules — allegations they denied.
Terms of the settlement were not available. Attorneys for “Rust” producers and the plaintiffs could not immediately be reached by phone or email.
Plaintiffs to the lawsuit included Ross Addiego, a front-line crew member who witnessed at close range the fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins at close during a rehearsal on October 2021 on a filmset ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe.
A charge of involuntary manslaughter against Baldwin was dismissed at trial last year on allegations that police and prosecutors withheld evidence from the defense.
Separately, “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and completed an 18-month sentence in May. Prosecutors accused Gutierrez-Reed of unwittingly bringing live ammunition on set and failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.
Baldwin was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal on a movie set outside Santa Fe when the revolver went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.
Addiego testified at Gutierrez-Reed's trial and appeared before the grand jury that indicted Baldwin.
The filming of “Rust” was completed in Montana. The Western was released in theaters in May.
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Murder convictions overturned in wealthy Georgia man’s death
The Ga. Supreme Court overturned a prisoner's murder convictions in the death of a wealthy suspected drug dealer saying jurors heard irrelevant evidence at his trial in 2015.
Featured
Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com
3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball
The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.
Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight
Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.
Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune
A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.