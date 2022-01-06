Hamburger icon
Coca-Cola preps for alcohol version of Fresca in the U.S.

ORIGINAL CAPTION: November 28, 2014 Atlanta - Picture shows Coca-Cola Company Headquarters in Atlanta on Friday, November 28, 2014. Coca-Cola reported $233 million in tax breaks in 2011-2013 - almost 15% of its federal tax bill - related to giving its management stock options and restricted stock. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Co. has struck a deal for the launch of an alcoholic version of Fresca in the U.S. Fresca Mixed ready-to-drink cocktails are slated to hit the market later this year. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Coca-Cola is again dabbling in the U.S. market for alcoholic beverages, this time with an agreement to allow a cocktail version of Fresca with extra zing.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Thursday that it has authorized Constellation Brands, an alcoholic beverage company, to use the Fresca name and manufacture, market and sell Fresca Mixed, a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails with spirits. The drinks are expected to launch later this year.

In 2020, Coke announced a similar relationship with Molson Coors for a hard seltzer version of Topo Chico for U.S. markets.

Coke has yet to directly enter the U.S. alcohol market on its own, as it has done in Japan, where in 2018 it launched an alcoholic drink called Lemon-Dou. The U.S. alcohol industry is heavily regulated, including a slew of state-level laws and rules.

About the Author

Matt Kempner is a veteran, award-winning journalist who seeks out the twists behind our adventures with business, money, careers, power and government. A former columnist and editor, his assignments have included business investigations, energy, the economy, entrepreneurs, big business, consumer spending, politics, government and the environment.

