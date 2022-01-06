Coca-Cola preps for alcohol version of Fresca in the U.S.

The Atlanta-based beverage giant announced Thursday that it has authorized Constellation Brands, an alcoholic beverage company, to use the Fresca name and manufacture, market and sell Fresca Mixed, a new line of ready-to-drink cocktails with spirits. The drinks are expected to launch later this year.

In 2020, Coke announced a similar relationship with Molson Coors for a hard seltzer version of Topo Chico for U.S. markets.