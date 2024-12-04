Biometric ID technology firm Clear is launching a security line for its members at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, adding another location for an expedited path to security screening.
Clear operates specially designated security lines for its members. The company sells memberships for $199 a year, with discounts for Delta SkyMiles members.
There have been Clear lines at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal since 2017, and efforts have been underway since last year to add the service at the international terminal for members using the airport’s other entrance and flying to different countries. However, plans to launch Clear at the international terminal were delayed until now.
Clear says it is now set to launch at the international terminal on Wednesday, adding that the expansion required coordination with airport operations, deploying equipment and hiring and training new employees.
Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said in a written statement that the expansion to the international terminal brings “a streamlined travel experience to Atlanta’s travelers.”
The service will also continue at the domestic terminal, where there’s a Clear PreCheck line at the South checkpoint for travelers with both Clear and TSA PreCheck memberships, and a Clear Standard screening line at the Lower North checkpoint for Clear members.
At the international terminal security checkpoint, there will be one Clear line for members to verify their identities, then they can go through either standard screening or to PreCheck screening if they also have a PreCheck membership.
Clear’s international terminal operation adds 30 more jobs at the airport, for a total of 135 people working for Clear at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to the company.
