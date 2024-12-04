Biometric ID technology firm Clear is launching a security line for its members at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, adding another location for an expedited path to security screening.

Clear operates specially designated security lines for its members. The company sells memberships for $199 a year, with discounts for Delta SkyMiles members.

There have been Clear lines at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal since 2017, and efforts have been underway since last year to add the service at the international terminal for members using the airport’s other entrance and flying to different countries. However, plans to launch Clear at the international terminal were delayed until now.