Business
Business

Clear launches security line at Hartsfield-Jackson’s international terminal

The trusted traveler membership service will now operate at both terminals at the Atlanta airport
Passengers walk through the International Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.comMiguel

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Passengers walk through the International Terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.comMiguel
By
1 minute ago

Biometric ID technology firm Clear is launching a security line for its members at the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, adding another location for an expedited path to security screening.

Clear operates specially designated security lines for its members. The company sells memberships for $199 a year, with discounts for Delta SkyMiles members.

ExploreNavigating Hartsfield-Jackson: What to expect for holiday travel

There have been Clear lines at the Atlanta airport’s domestic terminal since 2017, and efforts have been underway since last year to add the service at the international terminal for members using the airport’s other entrance and flying to different countries. However, plans to launch Clear at the international terminal were delayed until now.

Clear says it is now set to launch at the international terminal on Wednesday, adding that the expansion required coordination with airport operations, deploying equipment and hiring and training new employees.

Clear CEO Caryn Seidman Becker said in a written statement that the expansion to the international terminal brings “a streamlined travel experience to Atlanta’s travelers.”

The service will also continue at the domestic terminal, where there’s a Clear PreCheck line at the South checkpoint for travelers with both Clear and TSA PreCheck memberships, and a Clear Standard screening line at the Lower North checkpoint for Clear members.

ExploreSign up for The Concourse, the AJC's monthly travel newsletter

At the international terminal security checkpoint, there will be one Clear line for members to verify their identities, then they can go through either standard screening or to PreCheck screening if they also have a PreCheck membership.

Clear’s international terminal operation adds 30 more jobs at the airport, for a total of 135 people working for Clear at Hartsfield-Jackson, according to the company.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Koreans in Atlanta react to turmoil in Seoul amid martial law declaration
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta’s newest high-rise is an office tower disguised as a hotel
Placeholder Image

Credit: Keith Pepper

The Georgia Voice, Atlanta’s landmark LGBTQ newspaper, has a new owner
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Meet the thousands of humans and robots delivering Cyber Monday to Atlanta
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Koreans in Atlanta react to turmoil in Seoul amid martial law declaration
Atlanta’s newest high-rise is an office tower disguised as a hotel
The Georgia Voice, Atlanta’s landmark LGBTQ newspaper, has a new owner
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photos

Remaining Young Thug defendants acquitted of murder, gang charges, ending Georgia’s...
Peach Pass users should check accounts before upcoming updates
Our latest dining guide: Check out 33 Georgia diners worth the trip