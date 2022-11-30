ajc logo
Chick-fil-A expands beyond chicken to T-shirts, hoodies, mugs

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Chick-fil-A fanatics can now wear their affection for chicken sandwiches on their sleeves, with the company launching its first line of merchandise.

College Park-based Chick-fil-A is selling a limited edition line of clothing and goods ranging from “I Heart Waffle Fries” hoodies to “Chicken for breakfast” mugs and trucker hats — via a website at shop.chick-fil-a.com.

Also for sale are Chick-fil-A branded blankets and T-shirts, plush “Eat mor chikin” cows, and a motley assortment of other merchandise, including pennants, notecard sets, socks, tote bags, clutches and chicken nugget pillows paired with a blankets that looks like sauce packets.

The collection rolled out this week as holiday shopping ramps up and the items could sell out, but Chick-fil-A said it plans more lines of merchandise next year.

