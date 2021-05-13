Chick-fil-A’s new concept coming to metro Atlanta

Chick-fil-A is launching a new delivery-only concept, and it plans to bring it to Georgia.
The Atlanta-based fast food chain said it is starting a stand-alone delivery kitchen concept — something other restaurants have experimented with as a way to get food to consumers without the cost of traditional dining rooms.
Chick-fil-A’s version, with no drive-thru or dining room, is slated to be called Little Blue Menu. The company said the name stems from founder Truett Cathy’s original blue, ever-changing menu used at his Hapeville Dwarf House.
The new concept, “focused on variety, delivery, and innovation,” will open in Nashville later this year and in Atlanta next year, according to a brief statement the company posted online Wednesday.
“We’re constantly challenging ourselves to ensure we’re meeting our customers where they are,” it said.
The menu is slated to include Chick-fil-A classics as well as other options — “think salads, roasted chicken, wings and more,” the company said.
Chick-fil-A’s mainline business has been growing fast, though at a bit less torrid pace last year. The parent company’s sales and profits soared even amid the pandemic when its nearly 2,600 franchisee-operated restaurants had mostly closed off dine-in eating, relying instead on drive-thrus, pickup and delivery.