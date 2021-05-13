Chick-fil-A’s new concept coming to metro Atlanta

The Atlanta-based fast food chain said it is starting a stand-alone delivery kitchen concept — something other restaurants have experimented with as a way to get food to consumers without the cost of traditional dining rooms.

Chick-fil-A’s version, with no drive-thru or dining room, is slated to be called Little Blue Menu. The company said the name stems from founder Truett Cathy’s original blue, ever-changing menu used at his Hapeville Dwarf House.