Chick-fil-A growing footprint in Canada with plans for 14 more stores

College-Park-based Chick-fil-A plans to triple its presence in Canada by 2025, when it expects to have 20 stores there. From that point on, it plans to open seven to 10 restaurants a year in Canada.

The chicken fast-food franchise announced in 2018 its plans to go international with plans for a Toronto location, and laid out its ambition to have 15 restaurants in the Toronto area within five years. Its first Toronto location opened in 2019, using some Canadian-sourced ingredients, as well as coffee-blends roasted locally and “specifically developed for Canadian tastes.”