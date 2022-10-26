BreakingNews
Second woman says Herschel Walker pressured her to have abortion
Chick-fil-A growing footprint in Canada with plans for 14 more stores

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
45 minutes ago
By 2025, Chick-fil-A expects to have 20 stores operating in Canada

Chick-fil-A is expanding its footprint in Canada, with plans to grow beyond the six stores it has in that country today.

College-Park-based Chick-fil-A plans to triple its presence in Canada by 2025, when it expects to have 20 stores there. From that point on, it plans to open seven to 10 restaurants a year in Canada.

The chicken fast-food franchise announced in 2018 its plans to go international with plans for a Toronto location, and laid out its ambition to have 15 restaurants in the Toronto area within five years. Its first Toronto location opened in 2019, using some Canadian-sourced ingredients, as well as coffee-blends roasted locally and “specifically developed for Canadian tastes.”

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed Chick-fil-A’s growth. But the company now has six locations across Toronto, Scarborough, Windsor and Kitchener.

Chick-fil-A is building new stores in Vaughan and Barrie in Ontario and plans more locations in Toronto. In future years, it plans to expand to Ottawa and the province of Alberta. The company said its Canadian franchise owner/operators will hire about 80 to 120 employees at each location.

In the United States, Chick-fil-A has about 2,700 locations.

AJC reporter Matt Kempner contributed to this article.

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

