Kemp open to nixing jobless aid amid labor shortfalls in Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s open to the possibility of slashing jobless benefits in Georgia, putting the state in line to join others canceling the extra $300 in weekly payments that millions of Americans receive on top of their unemployment checks during the pandemic.
The governor and Labor Commissioner Mark Butler met on Monday and “agreed changes are needed in order to support employers who continue to see worker shortages,” according to his spokeswoman. She added that “final decisions on timing and other specifics” will soon be announced.
Republican governors in Arkansas, Montana and South Carolina have already announced plans to cancel the extra benefits to push more people to return to work, and Alabama and Mississippi joined the group earlier Monday. Federal law allows states to opt out of receiving increased benefits as early as June 12.
While conservatives were already antsy about the increased benefits, the calls to end the incentives grew more urgent after an unexpected slowdown in hiring nationwide raised fears of a broader worker shortage. The federal jobs report released Friday disappointed some economists showing the economy only added roughly 266,000 jobs in April.
State law gives Butler the authority to nix the benefits, though the labor commissioner would likely only do so with Kemp’s support.
On Monday, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and other business groups pressed leaders to nix the program, arguing that some businesses are struggling because they can’t find enough skilled workers.
Some 231,000 Georgians receive jobless benefits, the groups noted, but businesses report more than 400,000 openings in the last 90 days.
“Retailers cannot keep certain items in stock and factory orders are piling up,” read the letter, which also including a range of trade and industry associations. “Because they cannot find labor, businesses are starting to turn down orders, raise prices, and some are even considering closing permanently.”
State Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, also called on Kemp to end the benefits through an executive order and, if necessary, a special legislative session later this summer.
“This is a pivotal moment in our state and immediate, bold action is required,” wrote Gooch, one of the top Republicans in the state Senate.