Kemp open to nixing jobless aid amid labor shortfalls in Georgia

On Monday, the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and other business groups pressed leaders to nix the program, arguing that some businesses are struggling because they can’t find enough skilled workers.

Some 231,000 Georgians receive jobless benefits, the groups noted, but businesses report more than 400,000 openings in the last 90 days.

“Retailers cannot keep certain items in stock and factory orders are piling up,” read the letter, which also including a range of trade and industry associations. “Because they cannot find labor, businesses are starting to turn down orders, raise prices, and some are even considering closing permanently.”

State Sen. Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, also called on Kemp to end the benefits through an executive order and, if necessary, a special legislative session later this summer.

“This is a pivotal moment in our state and immediate, bold action is required,” wrote Gooch, one of the top Republicans in the state Senate.