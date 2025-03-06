BrightFarms, an indoor grower of produce, has begun shipping leafy greens to customers from its new greenhouse operation in Macon.
The company, which opened the first phase of its greenhouse complex at the end of last year, grows lettuce and makes salad kits for grocery customers, including Food Lion, Walmart and divisions of Kroger.
The first phase of the complex includes 8 acres of growing space under glass, or about 350,000 square feet. The complex near Middle Georgia Regional Airport, about 11 miles south of downtown Macon, could eventually quadruple its indoor growing space.
BrightFarms said the project, including greenhouses, offices and distribution space, could grow in the coming years to 1.5 million square feet, or nearly the total floor space of Lenox Square mall. The facility at full build-out is expected to employ more than 250 workers.
Macon is close to many fast-growing Southeastern metro areas, including Atlanta, said Abby Prior, BrightFarms chief commercial officer. The facility can deliver produce to customers in as quickly as 24 hours of harvest, the company said, putting more fresh food within reach of more communities.
Credit: special
Credit: special
“We knew we wanted to come to the Southeast,” Prior said. “When looking at potential locations, Georgia was just a very friendly location in terms of welcoming growers and bringing agriculture back to the state.”
The facility, which is highly automated, employs seeders, harvesters, packers and people in supervisory roles.
Georgia has become an emerging hub for indoor agriculture, which proponents say produces high crop yields and uses less water.
Growing crops indoors increases yields with longer growing seasons and allows growers to not use pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The facilities can automate some functions to reduce the physical burden on workers.
BrightFarms is part of Cox Farms, the indoor agriculture division of family-owned Cox Enterprises. Cox Farms, which also owns Mucci Farms, is the largest greenhouse owner in North America.
BrightFarms did not disclose its investment in the campus.
Cox, which is headquartered in Sandy Springs, has core businesses that include broadband provider Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and media companies, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Cox indoor farming business generates about $1 billion in annual revenue, according to a news release.
Cox has spent billions in recent years diversifying its holdings into software, clean energy, electric vehicles, health and other sectors.
The facility is growing crispy green leaf, spring mix, butter, red leaf and romaine lettuce that are sold in package. The produce also forms the basis of four salad kits produced by BrightFarms.
The first phase of the Macon greenhouse is capable of producing some 6 million pounds of greens per year, Prior said.
“They don’t weigh very much so that’s a lot of lettuce,” she said.
The retail salad sector, which includes salad kits and packaged lettuce, is an $8 billion industry, Prior said, and indoor grown products are the growth driver for the sector.
BrightFarms has also recently expanded operations in Illinois and Texas.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy Endeavour / Edged Energy
Atlanta’s data center market isn’t just growing fast. It’s unprecedented
The Atlanta region emerged as the country’s top data center market for leasing activity in 2024, dethroning Northern Virginia for the first time.
Job market to slow in 2025, but Georgia has key advantages, experts say
Economic uncertainty is expected to slow job growth across the country this year, but there are some redeeming factors in Georgia’s economy.
Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear
Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.
Featured
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates
It’s Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators will vote on dozens of bills.
Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says
The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has filed suit against the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality and her restaurant groups.
Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank
The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.