Cox Enterprises launched its Cox Farms venture in March, combining indoor agriculture businesses the privately held company has invested in over the past several years. Cox has said the new brand will continue to serve as a platform for future investment in the sector.

In addition to the acreage under roof it owns, Cox Farms also markets and distributes produce grown at indoor farms covering another 1,000 acres, Bradley said in an interview.

Credit: SPECIAL Credit: SPECIAL

“We will continue to grow and scale,” Bradley said. “Our mission is really to build the supplier of choice for all our customers.”

Growing crops indoors increases yields with longer growing seasons and allows growers to not use pesticides and other harmful chemicals. The facilities are also more efficient with their water usage and can automate some functions to reduce the physical burden on workers.

Cox, which is headquartered in Sandy Springs, has core businesses that include broadband provider Cox Communications, Cox Automotive and media companies including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The company has spent billions in recent years diversifying its holdings. To date, Cox has spent more than $2 billion in sustainable businesses and technologies, including Mucci Farms and BrightFarms.

Mucci Farms operates growing facilities in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, producing a variety of produce under multiple brand names.

BrightFarms operates greenhouses that grow leafy salad greens and other vegetables in six states: New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia and Illinois.

The Cox indoor farming business generates about $1 billion in annual revenue and employs about 2,500, the company said.

Bradley said an important mission for the company is to bring freshly grown produce closer to communities and expand access to more people. Picking produce and getting it into the chilled supply chain can extend its shelf life and make more fresh foods available to more consumers.

Alex Taylor, chairman and CEO of Cox Enterprises, said in the release, “Through innovation and a commitment to sustainability, Cox Farms is not only providing fresh food options to millions but is also setting a powerful example of building a better future in agriculture.”