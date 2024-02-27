Boozy canned drinks from Dunkin’ go on sale in Georgia

A new line of boozy drinks from Dunkin’, better known for “donuts,” is now showing up in local grocery and liquor stores.
Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas, which the company launched in other states around the country last year, is now on sale in Publix, Walmart, Total Wine and SEG stores in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus and Savannah, according to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group is owned by Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands.
“We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand,” said Dunkin’ Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert in a written statement. That prompted the company to expand distribution of the beverages.
Dunkin’ cited the “growing appetite for adult beverages” when it first introduced the line of hard drinks for people 21 years of age and older last August.
The hard iced tea from Dunkin’ is 5% alcohol by volume and comes in four flavors: Slightly Sweet, Half & Half, Strawberry Dragonfruit Refresher and Mango Pineapple Refresher.
The hard iced coffee is 6% alcohol by volume and comes in Original, Caramel, Mocha and Vanilla flavors.
Dunkin’ joins another Atlanta-based company in venturing into spiked versions of their beverages. Coca-Cola and French wine and spirits giant Pernod Ricard last year announced plans to launch Absolut & Sprite in Europe with regular Sprite and Sprite Zero Sugar versions. Coca-Cola also has a partnership with the parent company of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey for a canned version of the classic cocktail Jack & Coke, and has partners that make hard versions of Fresca and Topo Chico beverages.
