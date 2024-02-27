Boozy canned drinks from Dunkin’ go on sale in Georgia

A new line of boozy drinks from Dunkin’, better known for “donuts,” is now showing up in local grocery and liquor stores.

Dunkin’ Spiked Iced Coffees and Spiked Iced Teas, which the company launched in other states around the country last year, is now on sale in Publix, Walmart, Total Wine and SEG stores in Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus and Savannah, according to the company. Dunkin’ Brands Group is owned by Sandy Springs-based Inspire Brands.

“We knew our customers would be excited about an adult twist on their favorite Dunkin’ drinks, but the response was overwhelmingly positive, leading to unprecedented demand,” said Dunkin’ Vice President of Retail Business Development Brian Gilbert in a written statement. That prompted the company to expand distribution of the beverages.