The complaint also says the fire endangered Banks Fire Station 31, which is adjacent to Metro Site’s property.

Firefighters and investigators with Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division determined the blaze was caused by lithium-ion battery cells that were mistakenly shipped to Metro Site from SK Battery’s $2.6 billion factory in Commerce. The charred facility was not permitted to handle batteries among its recyclables. Metro Site also sued SK Battery, alleging the factory’s management was careless with overseeing its battery scraps.

In its complaint, lawyers for Banks County said the government filed its lawsuit to recoup “all harms and losses and “to prevent (SK Battery) from ever causing this type harm again.”

SK Battery declined to comment on the two pending lawsuits.

“SK Battery America has procedures in place to ensure proper handling of materials,” the company said in a statement. “SK Battery America continues to cooperate with the investigation.”

Since 2020, Banks County Fire Chief Steve Nichols said his firefighters assisted Jackson County firefighters with four blazes caused by battery scraps at Metro Site.

The ensuing lawsuit by Metro Site’s owner, Scott Ledford, alleged that SK Battery has “last track” of nearly 2,400 defective batteries over the past two years and details 11 alleged incidents where it intercepted mistakenly shipped battery cells from SK Battery’s factory.

SK Battery, a subsidiary of Korean conglomerate SK Group, was one of Georgia's first forays into the EV and battery industries. State and local leaders offered the company nine-figure incentive packages for both the Commerce facility and a forthcoming joint battery factory between another SK business, SK On, and Hyundai Motor Group in Bartow County. Ledford's attorney, Gus McDonald, said SK Battery has amassed a track record of negligence, including multiple safety violations and fines levied by the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration. McDonald said the company needs more oversight.

The EPD on April 17 published a negotiated consent order with SK Battery that fined the company $33,000 after an investigation in the Metro Site fire.

In court documents, SK Battery alleged the mistake was made by its shipping contractor, which is not a defendant in the suit. McDonald, the attorney for Metro Site, said the recent consent order is “at odds” with SK Battery’s arguments in court.

An amended complaint filed by Metro Site in early May asks for damages to be determined at trial “without limitation or cap. It also asks for SK to be sanctioned for spoliation, alleging the company “lost and destroyed critical evidence.” McDonald said the case is scheduled for trial in August.