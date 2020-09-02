Atlanta’s Roark Capital to buy some of ServiceMaster in $1.55 bln deal

ServiceMaster Global Holdings will sell its residential and commercial cleaning and disaster-recovery businesses to Roark, but retain its much-larger Terminix pest-control subsidiary, according to a news release Wednesday.

Roark will acquire ServiceMaster-branded businesses, plus the Merry Maids chain of home cleaners and the AmeriSpec home inspection business. The brands that Roark will purchase recorded a total of $63 million in sales in the second quarter of this year.