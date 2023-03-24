Atlanta Postal Credit Union outage frustrates customers

The credit union responded to members on Facebook by apologizing “for the stress and inconveniences this is causing our members.”

Adrianne Greene, an Atlanta Postal Credit Union customer, said Friday is the second day of the technical issues. She said her phone bill was supposed to be paid through her credit union account but was declined.

“I have to pay my mortgage that is coming up. I have other bills that need to be paid,” Greene said.

She’s worried about having to pay late fees if her bills don’t get paid in time because of the credit union outage. “We already had a scare with banks and now this is happening,” she said.