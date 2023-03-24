X

Atlanta Postal Credit Union outage frustrates customers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Business
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Credit union says technical issues affecting online and mobile banking and payment cards

A technical outage at the Atlanta Postal Credit Union is frustrating customers trying to access their bank accounts to pay bills and get deposits.

The cause of the issue is not clear, but the Atlanta-based credit union said in a social media post that the problem is causing access issues to online and mobile banking, use of payment cards and its phones, though branches remain open.

“Our team is working tirelessly to restore access to online and mobile banking, consistent card use, as well as our phone systems,” the credit union said.

The Atlanta Postal Credit Union is probably best known for a division called Center Parc that has the naming rights to Georgia State University’s football stadium. The institution had $2.5 billion in assets and 102,000 members as of last year.

Credit: Adam Krohn

Credit: Adam Krohn

The credit union responded to members on Facebook by apologizing “for the stress and inconveniences this is causing our members.”

Adrianne Greene, an Atlanta Postal Credit Union customer, said Friday is the second day of the technical issues. She said her phone bill was supposed to be paid through her credit union account but was declined.

“I have to pay my mortgage that is coming up. I have other bills that need to be paid,” Greene said.

She’s worried about having to pay late fees if her bills don’t get paid in time because of the credit union outage. “We already had a scare with banks and now this is happening,” she said.

About the Author

Follow Kelly Yamanouchi on facebookFollow Kelly Yamanouchi on twitter

Business reporter Kelly Yamanouchi covers airlines and the airport including Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, one of the world's largest carriers, and Hartsfield-Jackson, the world's busiest airport. She has covered airlines for about 20 years, graduated from Harvard and has a master's degree from Northwestern.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton jurors raise perjury concerns in Trump probe, but lying hard to prove in court2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Roman United / Jason Getz

Clayton officials missed red flags in approving $800M ‘Roman’ project
2h ago

Police: Argument leads to shootout in heart of Midtown Atlanta; 2 detained
2h ago

Sine die: When ‘anything can and often does happen’ and trust is in demand
4h ago

Sine die: When ‘anything can and often does happen’ and trust is in demand
4h ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Norfolk Southern CEO faces Ohio derailment anger, promises change
6h ago
3 things to know about the Fed rate increase
Norfolk Southern CEO to respond to push for rail safety legislation
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

How Atlanta became a center for advocating the culture of Black hairstyles
A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
22h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top