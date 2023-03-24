Atlanta Postal Credit Union outage frustrates customers

A technical outage at the Atlanta Postal Credit Union is frustrating customers trying to access their bank accounts to pay bills and get deposits.
The cause of the issue is not clear, but the Atlanta-based credit union said in a social media post that the problem is causing access issues to online and mobile banking, use of payment cards and its phones, though branches remain open.
“Our team is working tirelessly to restore access to online and mobile banking, consistent card use, as well as our phone systems,” the credit union said.
The Atlanta Postal Credit Union is probably best known for a division called Center Parc that has the naming rights to Georgia State University’s football stadium. The institution had $2.5 billion in assets and 102,000 members as of last year.
Credit: Adam Krohn
The credit union responded to members on Facebook by apologizing “for the stress and inconveniences this is causing our members.”
Adrianne Greene, an Atlanta Postal Credit Union customer, said Friday is the second day of the technical issues. She said her phone bill was supposed to be paid through her credit union account but was declined.
“I have to pay my mortgage that is coming up. I have other bills that need to be paid,” Greene said.
She’s worried about having to pay late fees if her bills don’t get paid in time because of the credit union outage. “We already had a scare with banks and now this is happening,” she said.
