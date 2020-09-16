Center Parc Credit Union opens branch in heart of Atlanta

Driven by the same commitment to community since APCU’s founding in 1925, officials said Center Parc Credit Union will be a non-profit, service-oriented financial institution that aims to give back to the cities in which it does business. To that end, Center Parc has secured the naming rights to Georgia State University’s stadium, now called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.

“We are thrilled to bring Center Parc Credit Union to the downtown community, backed by the APCU’s 95 years of experience and commitment to community,” said President and CEO, Chuck Head. “Center Parc will offer the same great service and financial stability with a goal to engage students, faculty and staff at GSU, and the community at large,” he said.