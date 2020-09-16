Center Parc Credit Union opens branch in heart of Atlanta

The Atlanta Postal Credit Union (APCU) will launch its first-ever consumer-facing division with the opening of Center Parc Credit Union in downtown, according to a press release.
Driven by the same commitment to community since APCU’s founding in 1925, officials said Center Parc Credit Union will be a non-profit, service-oriented financial institution that aims to give back to the cities in which it does business. To that end, Center Parc has secured the naming rights to Georgia State University’s stadium, now called Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.
“We are thrilled to bring Center Parc Credit Union to the downtown community, backed by the APCU’s 95 years of experience and commitment to community,” said President and CEO, Chuck Head. “Center Parc will offer the same great service and financial stability with a goal to engage students, faculty and staff at GSU, and the community at large,” he said.
The spelling of the name plays off the word “parcel” as an homage to its postal roots. Employing over 200 Atlantans, the new brand is focused on community engagement and participation to attract a diversity of members from the community. The Center Parc downtown location offers membership to anyone who works or lives in the area.
The branch is located in a 5,700 square-foot retail space at 101 Marietta Street, just steps from Centennial Olympic Park in the heart of downtown.
Established by a post office employee to help improve the financial well-being of postal workers in Georgia, APCU was chartered in 1925 as a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, built on the premise that working people need a safe and sound place to save and borrow money. It is now the largest postal affiliated credit union in the country serving more than 100,000 members nationwide.
Information: centerparc.org