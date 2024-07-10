Atlanta film producer named to Sundance fellowship class

The nonprofit arm of the Sundance Film Festival has named Atlanta-based producer Artemis Fannin to its latest round of year-long fellowships to support women filmmakers.
Fannin is a managing producer with media company 371 Productions, and an alum of the Southern Producers Lab 2023 and the 2023 Sundance Producers Intensive. Her career spans across commercial, film, television and music videos.
Currently, Fannin is producing two documentary features. The first film is titled “Wilmington 1898.” Directed by Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein in partnership with PBS North Carolina, the film is about the coup carried out by white supremacists in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898. It will air in November. The second, titled “Seizure,” follows a filmmaker reckoning with her past and her experiences with epilepsy.
Fannin lives in Inman Park and is a graduate of Georgia State University.
Eight women, including Fannin, are participating in the 2024 Sundance Women to Watch x Adobe Fellowship, which began in 2020 to nurture and provide professional development resources to emerging filmmakers. The program prioritizes filmmakers from historically underrepresented communities. Each fellow is nominated across Sundance’s various artists programs, including its Documentary Film program, Indigenous Program and Artist Accelerator.
The fellowship includes $6,250 cash grants for the participants, workshops, referrals for career development opportunities, a yearlong membership to Adobe Creative Cloud and access to the Sundance Institute’s digital platform for artists.
Additional fellows selected this year include Louisiana-based producer Jolene Pinder, Filipina American filmmaker Kristine Gerolaga and Peruvian director Francesca Canepa.
Past Women to Watch fellows include Deidre Backs and Miciana Hutcherson, who produced and co-wrote Apple TV+’s feature Fancy Dance; Cris Gris, who directed three episodes of the recently premiered Max series Ugly; and Iliana Sosa, whose feature documentary What We Leave Behind debuted on Netflix in 2022.
