Atlanta film producer named to Sundance fellowship class

The nonprofit arm of the Sundance Film Festival has named Atlanta-based producer Artemis Fannin to its latest round of year-long fellowships to support women filmmakers.

Fannin is a managing producer with media company 371 Productions, and an alum of the Southern Producers Lab 2023 and the 2023 Sundance Producers Intensive. Her career spans across commercial, film, television and music videos.

Currently, Fannin is producing two documentary features. The first film is titled “Wilmington 1898.” Directed by Yoruba Richen and Brad Lichtenstein in partnership with PBS North Carolina, the film is about the coup carried out by white supremacists in Wilmington, North Carolina, in 1898. It will air in November. The second, titled “Seizure,” follows a filmmaker reckoning with her past and her experiences with epilepsy.