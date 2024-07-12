Near the end of the June 25 hearing, Homendy called Norfolk Southern’s “abuse” of NTSB’s investigative process “unprecedented and reprehensible.”

On Wednesday, Norfolk Southern issued a news release saying it endorses the NTSB’s safety policy recommendations in its investigation of the East Palestine derailment.

The news release came after Homendy visited Norfolk Southern’s Atlanta headquarters and spoke at a company seminar focused on improving the company’s safety culture with field supervisors and labor leaders in attendance.

Homendy also toured the company’s network operations center and met with Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw and other executives.

“We have a deep respect for Chair Homendy and the important work of the NTSB. We appreciate her leadership, willingness to collaborate with us on next steps, and direct engagement with our operational leaders,” Shaw said in a written statement. “Norfolk Southern and the NTSB share the same goal when it comes to safety. We’re committed to taking action that addresses their recommendations and to becoming the gold standard of safety for the industry.”

In a post on social media, the NTSB said Homendy called Norfolk Southern’s commitment “a great first step.”

Today in Atlanta, Chair Homendy and staff met with Alan Shaw and Norfolk Southern’s leadership team, where they made a commitment to work with NTSB to advance safety and not just meet but exceed our safety recommendations. Chair Homendy said it was a great first step. pic.twitter.com/tDzOodt6QT — NTSB (@NTSB) July 10, 2024

The NTSB also said in the post it looks forward to working with Norfolk Southern and others “to improve safety and prevent future derailments.”

The recommendations Norfolk Southern said it supports include improving systems to detect defects on trains, modernizing tank cars that carry certain hazardous materials and getting critical information to emergency responders quickly after a wreck.

Norfolk Southern says it has already made some improvements to improve safety, including adding more hot bearing detectors and acoustic detectors along its tracks, constructing inspection portals that use cameras to check trains passing through and joining the Federal Railroad Administration’s Close Call Reporting System.