AAA: More Georgia residents willing to travel as vaccinations expand

A new AAA survey found slightly more than half of Georgia residents say they are comfortable taking a trip, as an increasing number of people get vaccinated for COVID-19.
In the survey, conducted March 12-18, 53% of respondents in Georgia said they are comfortable traveling during the pandemic, up 10 percentage points from January.
But 35% of Georgia respondents said they planned to take no vacations of three days or more this year, according to AAA, a national federation of motor clubs.
And less than half of Georgia respondents — 44% — said they are comfortable taking a flight. About 58% said they are comfortable staying in a hotel or resort.
Sixty-five percent of Georgia residents surveyed said they expect to travel in 2021, with 38% planning a trip of three days or longer before June. The most popular vacations for the next few months are beaches, theme parks and city destinations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week updated its guidance for travel, saying those who are fully vaccinated can travel “at low risk to themselves.”
Of those surveyed in Georgia, 39% said they will feel more comfortable traveling when they are fully vaccinated. Sixty percent said they are concerned about contracting COVID-19.