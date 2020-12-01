Brookhaven approves rezoning for $260M complex, including 630 new apartments

“Pope & Land is primarily an office developer and if there were a market for it, they would have certainly of looked at that,” he said. “That’s obviously been exacerbated by the COVID-19 situation, but it’s apparent by the fact that the building has been vacant for over three years that a change needs to be made.”

The city council agreed, unanimously approving the rezoning. However, several members of the community who live in nearby neighborhoods voiced their opposition, citing traffic, overcrowding and infrastructure concerns. A recent petition garnered more than 100 signatures against the project.

Pamela Burnett, a member of the Murphy Candler Neighborhood Association, cast doubt on Westmoreland’s claim that the area can’t be redeveloped as office space.

“Just because it has not sold as a commercial building or a commercial property is not a reason to change the zoning,” she said. “There’s plenty of proof around the Perimeter area that (commercial) is the appropriate use for that site.”

These are renderings of the potential development for 1400 Lake Hearn Drive in northern Brookhaven. Credit: City of Brookhaven Credit: City of Brookhaven

The city’s planning commission recommended the site’s rezoning following several studies, including an August traffic analysis. The study found that it would increase eastbound delays on Ashford Dunwoody Road, but residents claimed traffic would be pushed through nearby neighborhoods.

“Come to Ashwoody Trail at 5 o’clock and see the number of folks who are cutting through the residential neighborhoods because Ashford Dunwoody (Road) is shut down in both directions (due to traffic),” resident Brian Savory said during the meeting.

The developer’s proposal calls for two new access roads onto the property to alleviate traffic into the new mixed-use complex, splitting entrances for commercial shoppers and residents.

Brookhaven Councilwoman Linley Jones, whose district encompasses the area, said the effect the new apartments will have on DeKalb County’s overcrowded school district and nearby roads will be minimal.

“This was not in any way swept under the rug, and it did not fly under the radar,” she said. “This project was not hidden from the public.”

