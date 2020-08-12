With few details, DeKalb Schools approves contract to ease crowding

“I am committed to the comprehensive master plan and the need for it,” Turner said. “I really, really appreciate your honest answer. I do. I may not totally agree with it, but I really do appreciate that honesty. I believe just because that’s the way we’ve done it in the past doesn’t mean we continue it.”

In February, the school board approved plans for several immediate moves to alleviate overcrowding, including moving the popular Kittredge Magnet School from its Brookhaven site to an empty school building on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta.

Parents spoke out against the plan, saying they were not consulted enough by district officials for the initial presentation to the school board in January.

While the coronavirus is forcing DeKalb to begin the school year virtually, plans are being made to bring students back for face-to-face instruction, Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris said. Alleviating overcrowding is still a priority for the district, which could see students soon return to campuses.

Maloof said Monday the item was posted as an agenda item with no content. Information available online Wednesday shows the score sheet the district used with several companies considered for the contract, as well as the official request for proposals and a timeline for the process.

Board member Joyce Morley suggested a disclaimer be used to inform the public why documents may not appear.

“I appreciate your honesty now, but be honest from the beginning,” board member Joyce Morley told Maloof during Monday’s meeting. “The taxpayers have a right to know. Committing something by a matter of omission is the commission of something that may not look right.”

Not including documents available to the public through the state’s Open Records Act “undermines the spirit of access law,” said Jonathan Peters, an expert on Georgia’s Open Records Act.

“These access laws are grounded in political theory,” said Peters, a media law professor at the University of Georgia. Because our government is based on the will of the people, citizens need to know what the government is doing.”