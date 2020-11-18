BREAKING: Developer hits pause button on controversial $61M project in Brookhaven

The project planned to vastly change a 4-acre lot on Dresden Drive near Caldwell Road. More than 180 luxury apartments, seven condo townhomes and 30,000 square feet of retail shops and restaurants were planned along the corridor. Connolly said he couldn’t provide details on the retooling at this time.

The proposed layout of the mixed-use complex on Dresden Drive. Credit: Connolly/Gables Residential via City of Brookhaven Credit: Connolly/Gables Residential via City of Brookhaven

“It would be best to share the details once the retooling is set. It would not be appropriate in the midst of these changes," he said. “We’re working actively very hard on it in hopes of having it retooled very quickly.”

The project is controversial because of $13.5 million in tax abatements approved by the Brookhaven Development Authority, which the county and DeKalb County Schools say would deprive them of revenue.

Brookhaven is asking the DeKalb County District Attorney to dismiss a Dec. 1 bond validation hearing, which would have discussed the tax break. A judge recently ruled that the county and school district would be able to argue their case against the tax abatement during the hearing.

DeKalb Commissioner Jeff Rader, whose district encompasses Brookhaven, said he was relieved the tax abatement’s proposal has been withdrawn.

“(I) remain hopeful that a development consistent with the city’s vision can be accomplished, with Brookhaven funding Dresden corridor infrastructure improvements desired by the city,” he said in an email.

The property tax abatement influenced Rader’s decision to delay the release of $6.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to Brookhaven, he previously said. The city has since received and allocated the funds.

J.R. Connolly previously said that the tax abatement was crucial to the development, adding that a project of this level of investment would not become reality without an abatement.

“The project will not vastly change," Connolly said Wednesday morning. "But it will change enough that we had to basically postpone the approval of the bonds and to do that, unfortunately, it requires a dismissal without prejudice and then resubmittal at a later date once we have it retooled.”

The city’s statement said it looks forward to working with Connolly in the future.

