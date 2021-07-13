ajc logo
BREAKING: Woman shot outside metro Atlanta Walmart; suspect in custody

The Walmart on Old National Highway was closed Tuesday after a shooting suspect was arrested inside the store, police said.
The Walmart on Old National Highway was closed Tuesday after a shooting suspect was arrested inside the store, police said.

By Caroline Silva, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A metro Atlanta Walmart was evacuated Tuesday morning after a woman was shot in the store’s parking lot and the alleged shooter ran inside, authorities said.

The shooting was the result of a verbal dispute between two women in the parking lot of the Walmart at 6149 Old National Highway, South Fulton police spokesperson Sgt. Jubal Rogers told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. That argument escalated to gunfire about 9:45 a.m., he said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to Rogers. Police did not say if the two women knew each other.

The store was emptied while police searched the grounds for the suspect. She was located inside the store and taken into custody without incident, Rogers said.

Her name was not released. The woman was expected to be booked into the Fulton County Jail once police obtained arrest warrants for her on undisclosed charges.

The store will remain temporarily closed while the investigation continues, according to Rogers. It is uncertain when it will reopen.

