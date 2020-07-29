BREAKING: Woman shot, killed early Wednesday in Macon

A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot early Wednesday in Macon, The Telegraph reported, citing the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Nadia Symone Andrews was shot in the parking lot of a grocery store on Montpelier Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
“She was sitting in the car with her boyfriend,” Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told The Telegraph. “Her car was fired on multiple times.”
Andrews’ boyfriend was not shot, Jones told the Macon newspaper.
“He got hurt from shattered glass on the floor,” Jones said, according to The Telegraph.
The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 12:51 a.m., and Andrews was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:43 a.m., according to the newspaper.
Andrews’ death would be the 33rd homicide in Macon this year if a vehicular homicide that killed a 14-year-old and the death of a pregnant woman whose unborn child also died in a shooting are included, The Telegraph reported, citing the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.