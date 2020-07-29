BREAKING: Woman shot, killed early Wednesday in Macon

“He got hurt from shattered glass on the floor,” Jones said, according to The Telegraph.

The incident was reported to the Macon-Bibb 911 Center at 12:51 a.m., and Andrews was pronounced dead at the hospital about 1:43 a.m., according to the newspaper.

Andrews’ death would be the 33rd homicide in Macon this year if a vehicular homicide that killed a 14-year-old and the death of a pregnant woman whose unborn child also died in a shooting are included, The Telegraph reported, citing the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.