BREAKING: Violent riot reported at South Georgia prison

READ: Ga. inmate dies without seeing family because of COVID-19, state delay

READ: 4th Georgia prisoner killed in suspected homicide this month

Another video showed inmates walking around freely with no guards in sight. The man filming said he wanted his family to know he loved them, just in case anything happened to him.

Two weeks ago, a Ware State inmate was killed in what authorities said was an altercation with another inmate.

Multiple inmates at the prison have recently told the AJC that tensions were running high due to COVID-19. Two people incarcerated at the prison have died of the disease, while 22 inmates and 32 employees have tested positive, Georgia Department of Corrections records show.

Return to AJC.com for more on this developing story.