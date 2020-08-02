BREAKING: Violent riot reported at South Georgia prison

The Ware County Sheriff’s Office confirmed early Sunday morning it had responded to assist with a riot at Ware State Prison near Waycross.
Preliminary reports were that two guards had been stabbed at the southeast Georgia prison. Officials said around 2 a.m. the situation appeared to be under control.
Further information from officials wasn’t immediately available, but multiple Facebook Live videos went out from men purporting to be inmates.
One video, in which the men filmed say they are at Ware State Prison, showed one inmate covered in blood. Two inmates helped him clean what appeared to be a wound and carried him out of his cell. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution couldn’t immediately confirm the authenticity of the videos.
READ: Man walks free after conviction tossed in Ga. church murders
READ: Ga. inmate dies without seeing family because of COVID-19, state delay
READ: 4th Georgia prisoner killed in suspected homicide this month
Another video showed inmates walking around freely with no guards in sight. The man filming said he wanted his family to know he loved them, just in case anything happened to him.
Two weeks ago, a Ware State inmate was killed in what authorities said was an altercation with another inmate.
Multiple inmates at the prison have recently told the AJC that tensions were running high due to COVID-19. Two people incarcerated at the prison have died of the disease, while 22 inmates and 32 employees have tested positive, Georgia Department of Corrections records show.
Return to AJC.com for more on this developing story.