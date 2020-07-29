4th Georgia prisoner killed in suspected homicide this month

A man serving a three-year sentence for possessing methamphetamine was killed this week in Telfair State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.
The death of Louis Garcia-Palacio on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, the DOC said. Investigators believe he died after an altercation with another inmate at the prison in McRae-Helena.
Garcia-Palacio is the fourth prisoner to die in July as the result of violence between inmates, the DOC has reported in news releases. All four deaths are being investigated as homicides. No details were released about the suspects in the deaths.
In 2018, Garcia-Palacio was sentenced in Gwinnett County, records show. It was his seventh time serving time in state prison.
On July 17, a man sentenced in Fulton County in 2010 to serve 20 years for voluntary manslaughter was killed following an altercation with an inmate, the DOC said. Robert Wilson was serving his sentence at Ware State Prison in Waycross.
Earlier in July, inmates died at both Macon State Prison in Oglethorpe and Baldwin State Prison in Hardwick after fights with other inmates, according to the DOC.
On July 3, Joshua Williams died after an incident at Baldwin State Prison. Williams was sentenced to 25 years in 2017 in Fulton for rape and armed robbery. And on July 13, Bobby Lee died after an altercation at Macon State Prison, the DOC said. Lee was sentenced to 15 years in 2016 in Chatham County for armed robbery.