4th Georgia prisoner killed in suspected homicide this month

The death of Louis Garcia-Palacio on Tuesday is being investigated as a homicide, the DOC said. Investigators believe he died after an altercation with another inmate at the prison in McRae-Helena.

Garcia-Palacio is the fourth prisoner to die in July as the result of violence between inmates, the DOC has reported in news releases. All four deaths are being investigated as homicides. No details were released about the suspects in the deaths.