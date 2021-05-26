BREAKING: Union City man charged in pregnant girlfriend’s death, remains at large

A Fulton County man who was a person of interest in the death of his pregnant girlfriend has now been charged in the homicide even as he remains on the run from law enforcement.
Joshua Fisher of Union City is wanted in connection with the homicide of 31-year-old Deanna Fuller, police said Wednesday. Fisher remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous, according to Union City police spokesman Officer Jerome Turner.
Fuller was found with a severe head injury the evening of May 16 after police responded to a report of shots fired at the Premier Club Apartments on High Point Road, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported. Fuller was taken to the hospital, where she later died.
At the apartment complex, police found one casing for a 9mm round. Fuller lived there with Fisher, his father, Trevor Fisher, and the couple’s infant daughter, the AJC previously reported. Trevor Fisher was questioned after the shooting and then arrested Friday on obstruction charges.
Fuller’s daughter is now in the care of her sister, Felisha Warr, while her other five children remain in foster care.
In an exclusive interview with the AJC, Warr said she saw signs that Fisher may have been abusive toward Fuller.
“He was very controlling,” Warr said.
The last time Warr saw her sister alive, she noticed an injury to her head. “She had a little gash on her head ... she’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”
Warr has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Fuller’s final arrangements.
Anyone with information on Joshua Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at 770-515-7991.
