BREAKING: Union City man charged in pregnant girlfriend’s death, remains at large

In an exclusive interview with the AJC, Warr said she saw signs that Fisher may have been abusive toward Fuller.

“He was very controlling,” Warr said.

The last time Warr saw her sister alive, she noticed an injury to her head. “She had a little gash on her head ... she’s like, ‘Don’t worry about it.’”

Warr has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for Fuller’s final arrangements.

Anyone with information on Joshua Fisher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at 770-515-7991.

