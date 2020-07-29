BREAKING: Troup County marshal injured during shooting

A Troup County marshal was flown to an Atlanta hospital after being struck during a shooting Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
County Manager Eric Mosely told AJC.com that the marshal sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, which took place near Newton Road and the Glass Bridge Recreation Area. He was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital.
A GBI spokeswoman confirmed that her agency was called in to investigate. It is unclear if the marshal was the only person injured.
Mosely said he would not release any details about a suspect at this time, adding that more information will be released later Wednesday. However, he did say that there is “no known threat” to the public.
