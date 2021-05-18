BREAKING: 18-year-old wanted in shooting death of transgender woman in Brookhaven

Police said they obtained arrest warrants for Silva-Renteria last Tuesday, adding that fugitive investigators have been working to take him into custody over the past week. However, authorities are now asking for the public’s help to find him.

Silva-Renteria is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to a news release. Police said he was walking in the Clairmont Road area of Brookhaven at the time of the May 4 homicide, adding that he might not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 404-637-0600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 404-577-8477.

