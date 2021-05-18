BREAKING: 18-year-old wanted in shooting death of transgender woman in Brookhaven

A teenager is wanted on a murder charge in the shooting that killed a transgender woman in Brookhaven earlier this month.
Police announced Pedro Silva-Renteria, 18, of Norcross is wanted in the homicide of 36-year-old Sophie Arrieta Vasquez. She was found dead May 4 after being shot multiple times in her apartment off Windmont Drive.
Credit: Courtesy of Go Fund Me
Investigators said she was killed around 2 a.m., and her body was discovered about six hours later in the doorway of her apartment at The Atlantic Brookhaven. Police have not released a specific motive, but they do not believe her gender identity was the reason for the shooting, and they have not labeled it as a bias crime.
A GoFundMe page, created by her sister, has raised more than $7,100 for funeral costs.
Police said they obtained arrest warrants for Silva-Renteria last Tuesday, adding that fugitive investigators have been working to take him into custody over the past week. However, authorities are now asking for the public’s help to find him.
Silva-Renteria is 5-foot-10 and weighs approximately 180 pounds, according to a news release. Police said he was walking in the Clairmont Road area of Brookhaven at the time of the May 4 homicide, adding that he might not have a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 404-637-0600 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers hotline at 404-577-8477.