BREAKING: Teen arrested, charged with murder in Gwinnett double shooting

Makilyn Chavon Manzie, 17, was arrested Thursday after investigators identified him based on leads and evidence found at the scene of the shooting on Foxberry Run in Loganville, Gwinnett police spokesman Cpl. Collin Flynn said. Manzie is facing counts of felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Officers responded to the location about 6 a.m. Saturday and discovered two people had been shot inside a vehicle, police said. Devond Holmes, 20, of Loganville, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old boy who was injured in the shooting was taken to the hospital, Officer Kylie Boney said. Police have not released his name or his updated condition.