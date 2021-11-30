ajc logo
BREAKING: SW Atlanta intersection closed after crash injures 2 drivers, pedestrian

A crash shut down the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue. The wreck injured three people.
A crash shut down the intersection of Metropolitan Parkway and University Avenue. The wreck injured three people.

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

A serious crash at a busy southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday sent the drivers of two vehicles and a pedestrian to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at University Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said in a news release. Two cars were involved in the main collision in the intersection. One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and it left the road and hit the pedestrian and another car.

The drivers of the first two cars were taken to the hospital along with the pedestrian, police said. No further information was released about the severity of their injuries, the types of cars involved or who may have been at fault. Atlanta police are continuing to investigate the crash but did not say if they expect any charges.

The intersection remains closed as police investigate the crash, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Police have not said when they expect the roads to reopen.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Henri Hollis
Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

