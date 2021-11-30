BREAKING: SW Atlanta intersection closed after crash injures 2 drivers, pedestrian

A serious crash at a busy southwest Atlanta intersection Tuesday sent the drivers of two vehicles and a pedestrian to the hospital, authorities said.
The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. at University Avenue and Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said in a news release. Two cars were involved in the main collision in the intersection. One of the drivers lost control of their vehicle and it left the road and hit the pedestrian and another car.
The drivers of the first two cars were taken to the hospital along with the pedestrian, police said. No further information was released about the severity of their injuries, the types of cars involved or who may have been at fault. Atlanta police are continuing to investigate the crash but did not say if they expect any charges.
The intersection remains closed as police investigate the crash, according to the WSB 24-hour Traffic Center. Police have not said when they expect the roads to reopen.
