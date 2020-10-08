BREAKING: 6 suspects accused in plot to violently kidnap Michigan governor

The FBI says it foiled a plan intended to violently disrupt the Michigan state government by capturing Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.
Six men have been charged in the plot to kidnap Whitmer. Four of the six men had planned to meet Wednesday to “make a payment on explosives and exchange tactical gear,” the FBI said in the court filing. The alleged plot involved reaching out to members of a Michigan militia, according to a federal affidavit filed Thursday and made public by several media agencies.
The court filing, which the Detroit News examined, alleges the suspects surveilled the Michigan governor’s vacation home and discussed their intentions to take her to a remote area to stand “trial” for her treason prior to Election Day.
“Several members talked about murdering ‘tyrants’ or ‘taking’ a sitting governor,” an FBI agent wrote in the affidavit. “The group decided they needed to increase their numbers and encouraged each other to talk to their neighbors and spread their message.”
The conspiracy described involved at least six people, including Ty Garbin, 24, whose home was raided by agents in Hartland Township late Wednesday, according to the newspaper.
The affidavit filed in federal court details probable cause to charge the six men listed below with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer:
- Adam Fox
- Barry Croft
- Garbin
- Kaleb Franks
- Daniel Harris
- Brandon Caserta
Those accused reportedly found issues in what they called Whitmer’s inability to manage the governance of Michigan. FBI shared comments from one of the accused assailants as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”
Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.
The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.
Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.