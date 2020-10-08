BREAKING: 6 suspects accused in plot to violently kidnap Michigan governor

The affidavit filed in federal court details probable cause to charge the six men listed below with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer:

Adam Fox

Barry Croft

Garbin

Kaleb Franks

Daniel Harris

Brandon Caserta

Those accused reportedly found issues in what they called Whitmer’s inability to manage the governance of Michigan. FBI shared comments from one of the accused assailants as saying Whitmer “has no checks and balances at all. She has uncontrolled power right now. All good things must come to an end.”

Authorities scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to talk about the case.

The criminal complaint states that the alleged plot involved Whitmer and her second home in northern Michigan.

Whitmer has been praised but also deeply criticized for the state’s response to the coronavirus. She put major restrictions on personal movement throughout the state and on the economy, although many of those limits have been lifted.

