BREAKING: Solar giant Qcells says Dalton factory expansion is complete

The new manufacturing muscle means the factory will now be able to produce more than 5.1 gigawatts of solar panels each year — 30,000 solar panels a day. To keep pace, the company said it has added 510 new jobs. By early next year, the factory will employ 1,800 people.

The expansion was part of a $2.5 billion growth plan the company announced in January months after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), President Biden’s signature climate and healthcare law.

In addition to growing the Dalton facility, which first opened in 2019, the company is building a second factory about 50 miles south in Cartersville.

Qcells is owned by the Korean conglomerate Hanwha Solutions.

Editor’s note: This is a breaking story and will be updated.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/