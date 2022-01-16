Hamburger icon
Cops: Man sought after shooting into Marietta home multiple times

Marietta police are looking for a suspect who they say have shot into a home in the Manning Road area on three separate occasions.
Credit: Marietta Police Department

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

Marietta police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect who they say has repeatedly fired a handgun into a home.

Video stills of security camera footage released on Saturday show the suspect, whose face is covered with a yellow bandana, pointing a firearm at the front door of the house in the Manning Road area. Photos of a gray Nissan Murano were also released and is thought to be connected to the suspect.

The suspect has approached the home and fired at its front door on three separate occasions, according to a news release. Police did not say when these shootings occurred.

The man has not been seen in connection with any other criminal activity, and his actions only seem targeted at one specific home, police said. Authorities are still trying to identify a motive in the case.

“While no one was injured, he should be considered armed and dangerous,” the news release states.

Marietta police are advising the public to avoid any contact with the suspect and immediately call 911. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team. A Georgia native, she joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following four years in Chattanooga, Tennessee where she covered criminal justice for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

