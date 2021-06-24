BREAKING: Rideshare driver arrested in shooting that killed passenger

Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault following his interview Wednesday at police headquarters. Nembhard was cooperating with detectives and was initially detained at the scene early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta police.

Officers were called to the Chevron station at the corner of Monroe Drive and Piedmont Circle about 5 a.m. and found two men lying shot in the parking lot. Nembhard was still in his vehicle and waiting for police at a location across the street, Lt. Daniel Genson said from the scene.