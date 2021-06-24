BREAKING: Rideshare driver arrested in shooting that killed passenger

Police have arrested a rideshare driver accused of killing one of his passengers and critically injuring another after an argument outside a northeast Atlanta gas station.
Nigel Nembhard, 36, was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault following his interview Wednesday at police headquarters. Nembhard was cooperating with detectives and was initially detained at the scene early Wednesday morning, according to Atlanta police.
Officers were called to the Chevron station at the corner of Monroe Drive and Piedmont Circle about 5 a.m. and found two men lying shot in the parking lot. Nembhard was still in his vehicle and waiting for police at a location across the street, Lt. Daniel Genson said from the scene.
“We were able to determine there was three people that were passengers of a rideshare vehicle,” said Genson, who command’s APD’s homicide unit. “At some point, there was an argument inside the vehicle with the driver. That argument ultimately ensued to gunfire.”
One passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. A second was taken to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center, where he was in critical condition but stable Wednesday morning. The third left before police arrived, but Genson said he does not think he will be difficult to locate.
The names of the shooting victims were not released, and no updates were provided Thursday on the injured and missing passengers.
Genson said evidence suggests they were standing outside the vehicle when they were shot, and the bullets were fired from inside the car. Detectives were investigating self-defense as a possible motive, but later “established probable cause to charge the shooter in this case,” a police spokesman said Thursday.
Nembhard was being held on his charges in the Fulton County Jail. Police could not confirm which rideshare company contracted him.
