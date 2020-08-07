X

BREAKING: Plane crashes, splits in half with 191 aboard in India

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers crashed Friday after overshooting the runway while attempting to land at Kozhikode Airport in Dubai, according to news reports. The plane reportedly split in half on impact, according to early reports from the scene.

Credit: Times Now News

By ArLuther Lee, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An Air India Express flight with 191 passengers crashed Friday after overshooting the runway while attempting to land at Kozhikode Airport in India, according to news reports.

The plane departed from Dubai and reportedly split in half on impact, according to early reports from the scene.

Reports said the A737 Boeing aircraft did not catch fire.

The plane came to rest in a valley, Times Now News reports, adding that the pilot was killed after the nose of the plane split from the rest of the aircraft.

Mulitple injuries are being reported. Ambulances and firefighters were on the scene. Some injured passengers have already been taken to nearby hospitals.

