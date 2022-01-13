UPDATE: Man shot himself during argument at CVS in SW Atlanta, police say

Atlanta police said the incident stemmed from a scuffle that broke out inside the drug store in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The shooting was reported just before 3:15 p.m., according to a news release.

According to Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, the two men were in the store when the suspect asked to use the victim’s cellphone. Police said the victim allowed the other customer to borrow his phone, but noticed the man was trying to download funds using a money transfer app like Venmo or Cash App. The victim confronted the other man and that’s when the two began fighting, according to police.