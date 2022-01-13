Hamburger icon
UPDATE: Man shot himself during argument at CVS in SW Atlanta, police say

A man was shot during an argument at a CVS store in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, according to police. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)
A man was shot during an argument at a CVS store in southwest Atlanta on Thursday afternoon, according to police. (Credit: Channel 2 Action News)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A man was shot at a CVS store in southwest Atlanta after tempers flared Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Atlanta police said the incident stemmed from a scuffle that broke out inside the drug store in the 2400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The shooting was reported just before 3:15 p.m., according to a news release.

According to Sgt. Jarius Daugherty, the two men were in the store when the suspect asked to use the victim’s cellphone. Police said the victim allowed the other customer to borrow his phone, but noticed the man was trying to download funds using a money transfer app like Venmo or Cash App. The victim confronted the other man and that’s when the two began fighting, according to police.

During the struggle, the victim’s gun went off, resulting in him being wounded by his own weapon, Daugherty said. Police did not immediately reveal the victim’s identity or condition but confirmed he was taken to a hospital.

The other man fled the scene after the shooting. Police were working with store managers to acquire surveillance photos of the suspect and share them publicly to get help identifying him.

No other customers were injured.

