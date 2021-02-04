Pedestrian struck, killed at NW Atlanta intersection

A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening at a busy northwest Atlanta intersection, police said.
The fatal wreck occurred about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Bolton Road, Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Georgia State Patrol will handle the investigation with the assistance of Atlanta police, Brown said. No additional details were immediately available.
