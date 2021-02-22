BREAKING: Paulding DA Donovan arrested on 4 felony charges

All three Paulding County Superior Court judges recused themselves, so the case was assigned to Judge Stephen Schuster. Schuster retired in December as a Cobb County Superior Court judge.

Donovan’s legal troubles began in 2019, when Jamie White, a victim advocate in the Paulding DA’s office, accused him of sexual harassment. In January 2020, a $300,000 settlement was reached in the civil matter. But according to the GBI, Donovan broke criminal laws when he gave a sworn affidavit regarding his relationship with White.

“Said accused denied ever having said that he wanted to have sex with Jamie White, contrary to the laws of said state, the good order, peace, and dignity thereof,” Donovan’s affidavit said.

But White provided audio tapes and written notes as evidence for an outside investigator hired by Paulding County.

Donovan has denied any wrongdoing. His attorney, Jimmy Berry, did not respond to a request for comment on the case.

Donovan could be suspended from his elected position if a committee appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp decides it’s necessary, according to Georgia law. Carr’s office has sent the indictment to Kemp’s office to appoint the review committee, a spokeswoman for the attorney general said.