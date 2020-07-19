No one reportedly hurt after shots fired inside Savannah mall

No one reportedly was injured after shots were fired inside the Jimmy Jazz store at the Oglethorpe Mall on Sunday afternoon in Savannah, according to news outlet WTOC.
Savannah police are investigating after a fight at the store led to shots fired, WTOC reported.
Two people inside the Jimmy Jazz shoe store got into a fight, according to a police spokesperson, WTOC reported. One of the people pulled out a gun and fired a shot, the TV station said. The two then reportedly fled.
Police have no suspects, but there is no threat to the public, WTOC reported.