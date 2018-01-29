With blistering resignation letter, prison doctor gives up $191,000 job

Dr. Timothy Young’s resignation letter adds new details to the security and maintenance problems at ASMP, which is both a closed security prison and a 55-bed hospital. He also writes about seeing inmates who were misdiagnosed or neglected in other Georgia Department of Corrections facilities. “The fights that we are required to wage in assuring the standard of care have become absurd,” he wrote.

Resignation letters can make a lasting impression — and that’s what Young intended — but he isn’t confident that needed changes will be made.