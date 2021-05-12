BREAKING: 4 shot, 1 killed at Buford area apartments, police say

One person was killed in a shooting that injured three others Wednesday morning at a gated apartment complex in the Buford area, Channel 2 Action News reported.
Homicide investigators are still gathering evidence at the Preston Hills at Mill Creek Apartments in the 2900 block of Buford Drive. Police at the scene told Channel 2 the shooting happened about 2:30 a.m.
Three people have been taken to hospitals, the news station reported. At least two women are among the victims.
No motive for the deadly shooting was released, and it was unclear if any suspects have been identified.
