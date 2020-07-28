BREAKING: Mother charged with murder, accused of ramming car with her 3-month-old inside

A mother has been charged with felony murder after Atlanta police accused her of driving her car into a vehicle that her 3-month-old baby was in, causing the child’s death.
Titayanna Phillips, 21, of Atlanta, is also charged with aggravated assault in the case, police spokesman Officer Steve Avery confirmed to AJC.com.
Investigators believe Phillips intentionally struck the vehicle after the child’s father placed her inside and started to drive away, AJC.com previously reported.
Officers were sent to Chappell Road near Eason Street in northwest Atlanta about 7 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, the infant and the child’s father were both injured inside one of the cars.
The baby, identified as Khy’undra Henderson, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Avery said. She was later pronounced dead. Her father, 27-year-old Undra Henderson, is stable but remains in the hospital.